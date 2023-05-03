TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Water safety is not just reserved for the summer. The American Red Cross says every day an average of 10 people in the U.S. die from drowning.

“Drowning can happen so quickly and so quietly,” said Todd Long, Texas Game Warden, Gregg County.

Randell Plaza from Tyler, who trains lifeguards, says that’s why it’s important to know how to keep you and your children safe.

“Staying in water that you can stand up in if you’re not a good swimmer. You know, doing a swim test, if you’re trying to go into the deep end, and keep the lifeguard’s insight,” said Randell Plaza, health and safety instructor, American Red Cross East Texas Chapter.

Gregg County Texas Game Warden Todd Long also advises taking classes, never swimming alone and paying close attention when around water.

“Have a lifejacket or some sort of flotation device within reach. At the very least, if you’re out on the boats, have that on or again, have it accessible,” said Long.

If someone starts to go under, Plaza said there are a few tips you can do to try and help them.

“There’s an old thing that we use to say, it was reach, throw, row and go if you can reach something out to them even a towel or stick, that’s great to be able to pull somebody in,” said Plaza.

Adding if you aren’t trained, it is never a good idea to jump in to try and save someone.

“What happens is people that don’t have skill sets or tools go out and they end up becoming victims themselves. Drownings are very dangerous,” said Plaza.

Long says you also need to know the body of water you are getting in. Sometimes you can’t see the bottom to know how deep it is, there could be aquatic life or underwater obstructions like fishing lines.

“Conditions change by the minute, by the hour every day, depending on water levels. I mentioned underwater obstructions. They could change from time to time,” said Long.

Both men add you also need to avoid alcohol and even if you think you are a good swimmer always be prepared for anything to happen.

For more information to prevent drowning incidents, click here.