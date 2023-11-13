SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) — The City of San Augustine reported on a main leak and has planned an emergency water outage to repair it.

According a release, on Tuesday, customers of the City of San Augustine North of the City of San Augustine Booster Station on North Highway 147 will remain without water beginning at 8 a.m. until the leak is repaired.

Other areas that will be out include the John Wells Drive at the north end of North Milam Street.

Officials said some areas close to the affected area could experience low water pressure.