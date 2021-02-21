WATER UPDATE: Where the water situation is on Sunday in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As cities and water companies are trying to get rid of the boil water notice, many are sharing their updates on the process.

In addition to being on a boil water notice, the city of Tyler announced that they will change their water disinfection process back to chloramines, which is a mixture of ammonia and free chlorine.

The city of Tyler said that the severe weather and extremely low temperatures prevented the use of the ammonia injection system on Feb. 15.

The Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant and the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant put ammonia back into the system taking the disinfection process back to chloramines.

The city said it will take a week for chloramines to make its way through the entire system.

Customers shouldn’t notice any difference in their water unless the free chlorine was affecting the odor and taste of the water.

In Angelina County, all wells are pumping except one that has a mechanical issue. According to the city, the wells are pumping at maximum capacity and pressure has been returned to Lufkin.

The city of Lufkin said that if water outages do remain they are due to private leaks and breaks that have been turned off until repaired.

All elevated tanks have reached at least 50% capacity. Woodlawn, Angelina Fresh Water, Redland and Diboll were told Saturday evening that water was available and they could begin pulling it from Lufkin.

The county asked that everyone continue to check for leaks around their homes and businesses.

According to the Angelina County, reports of leaks have slowed to the point there they closed their call center. If those with leaks cannot turn the water off themselves they can call a non-emergency number at 936-633-0356.

As of Sunday, the Angelina County Water Supply is asking customers to continue to conserve water and not begin high-use.

In Daingerfield, on Saturday the city asked citizens to not use water for 12 to 14 hours.

“If we all minimize our usage by not doing laundry, running dishwater and taking extended showers until 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning…we may catch up,” The city of Daingerfield said in a Facebook post.

The city said the Northeast Texas Water District was struggling to provide water to reach full capacity.

In Marshall, the city said crews were working to repair leaks and that they have completed a number of them already.

According to the city, meter readers were out the last two days locating leaky meters, buildings, etc. to turn off the meters. The city said these activities will help get the city closer to full pressure.

The city of Marshall said they will post updates on www.marshalltexas.net and Facebook when repairs have been completed.

As of Sunday, the city of Marshall remains under a boil water notice. Citizens should continue to boil water vigorously for two minutes before consumption or use it for cooking.

The city asked that citizens who do have water, exercise conservation and refrain from all activities that require large amounts of water.

In Titus County, crews were trying to get full pressure up in Ripley, Talco and Maple Springs around 9 a.m.

The county said that when customers begin receiving water, they should check their property for leaks and to turn off any unnecessary water.

If customers want to shower, wash clothes, and do dishes, the county says to stagger it throughout the day.