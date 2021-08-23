Watkins-Logan State Veterans Home in Tyler receives $1.58M grant

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Watkins-Logan State Veterans Home in Tyler received $1,589,503.50 through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The grant will be used for federal assistance toward the cost of replacement for HVAC controls, the nurse call system and air handling units at the veterans home.

“Texas Veterans have sacrificed so much for our great nation and it is crucial that the Veterans who call our communities home continue to receive the quality care they deserve,” said Veterans Land Board Chairman George P. Bush. “We welcome this financial support from the VA to renovate this home and provide additional support for our Tyler-area Veterans.”

The VLB applied for the grant earlier this year and the announcement was approved by the VA in a letter to the VLB.