MABANK, Texas (KETK) – A reported house fire broke out in Mabank on Friday morning that burned everything a family owned.

According to The County Eagle, the home of 76-year-old Nancy Sharp and her son Jerry Olsen was left with only the chimney standing after the early morning fire.

Aftermath of fire in Mabank, Courtesy of Nick Gibbons of The County Eagle

“We are so thankful to be alive. We have lost everything,” Olsen told The County Eagle.

Sharp’s reported partial disability made it difficult for her to make it out of the home in time.

The Mabank Fire Department, Whitton Volunteer Fire Department, and South Van Zandt Fire Department responded to the fire. By the time they arrived the house was reportedly engulfed in flames.

Sharp and Olsen reportedly did not have time to grab their phones. The ashes of Sharp’s late husband, who she lost last year to a health condition, were in the home.

The County Eagle said the Red Cross was able to house them in a motel in Mabank for a couple days. However, they need help finding somewhere to stay long term as none of their elderly residents can house them.

If you would like to help, you can contact The County Eagle on Facebook to find a full list of items they need or make monetary donations.