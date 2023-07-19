TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Schools districts around East Texas continue to search for ways to increase teacher pay while they wait for the state legislature to hash out school funding.

One district isn’t waiting for state money, Longview ISD is giving employees a five percent raise now.

“Want our teachers to know they’re the most important thing in the district because without them we can’t educate the children of Longview,” said James Wilcox, Superintendent of Longview ISD.

This week Longview ISD made the official decision to raise the pay for their employees. “Five percent raise, our board of trustees voted unanimously,” said Wilcox.

Wilcox mentioned that he is proud of this adjustment. “We are the highest-paid district east of 45 and we’re excited about that,” said Wilcox.

The school district began working to increase pay in January. “Teachers are the backbone of our district and that’s why we work so hard at paying them the most we can,” said Wilcox.

On Wednesday, one of Longview’s ISD’s teachers won the Region 7 Secondary Teacher of the Year Award.

“I strive to be that leader, that educator, I strive to be that friend that will encourage you in the midst of the productive struggle that you’re going to have in my classroom,” Schrundagale Griffith, Region 7 Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Superintendent Wilcox says the students are the real winners. “She touches their hearts, she touches their lives and that’s what it’s all about,” said Wilcox.

Longview ISD opens its doors on August 9th for the 2023-24 school year.