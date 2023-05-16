TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Express Employment Professionals in Tyler announced that they recently moved into an office nearly two times bigger than their previous one. With the new facility, Express will house a world-class training space where they will expand training offerings for businesses in the area.

The new office, which opened on Monday, is located at 5604 South Donnybrook Avenue.

“When we moved into our current office in 2013, I really thought we’d never outgrow it. I planned to retire in the building,” said Rocky Gill, owner of the Tyler Express office. “But we’ve been so blessed to work with more companies and job seekers that we continue to grow. We’ve seen our service lines expand into new skill areas.”

Since 1995, Express has served more than 109,000 people and placed people with more than 3,200 businesses in East Texas.

Express did not move far. The new office is located directly across the street from the previous one in a building that once housed a gym. Express plans to improve its service to businesses and allow for the growth of its industrial, office services, skilled trades and professional service lines. There will also be a “world-class training space” to allow professionals to expand training offerings.

“We are so excited to occupy our fourth office since 1995. We hope to increase our capacity for

service. We’ve been blessed to work closely with so many businesses through the years. Express hopes for that to continue for many more years by providing the finest staffing and workforce management services in East Texas,” Gill said.

The new facility will also house a specialized recruiting group.