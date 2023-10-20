TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the search for a Speaker of The House continues, Rep. Nathaniel Moran says that Republicans need to find a leader to advance their priorities like supporting Israel and funding border security.

“Matt Gaetz several weeks ago brought us to a standstill. We can’t advance any of our conservative bills, we can’t get to appropriations, we can’t get to border security, we can’t do any of that,” said Moran.

Moran believes that three weeks ago was the worst time to remove the Speaker and that their inability to fund Israel shows why.

“As I’ve said from the beginning, it doesn’t matter if you like Speaker McCarthy or not, three weeks ago was the absolute worst time to vacate and we’ve seen exactly why,” Moran said. “We knew appropriations was time sensitive at the time, we couldn’t have predicted Israel but now that we’ve had that it’s even more so that we need leadership here that can actually help the House function. We have a job to do.”

He added that there are many issues that have the support of both parties in Congress like supporting Israel that can’t be voted on without a Speaker.

“There’s a lot of bi-partisan issues that we could get to, especially as it relates to Israel right now, that we absolutely can’t take action on until we get a speaker,” Moran said.

According to Moran, the struggle to find a speaker is the result of 10 months of “animosity” in the Republican Party, but he believes the party will unify and find a speaker in the next week’s new round of votes.

“It’s a result of 10 months of animosity within the Republican Party. We’ve got to work through it, we’ve got to come out unified and were going to. We’re going to find a speaker this next week, I’m confident, that will unify the party and move us forward,” Moran said.

Moran said he voted for Rep. Jim Jordan for the last three speaker votes before Jordan removed his name from nomination on Friday.

Rep. Kevin Hearn of Oklahoma, Rep. Jodey Arrington of Texas, Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana, Rep. Jack Bergman of Michigan and Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia, were all potential nominees that Moran said he would support if they were the conference nominee.

East Texas Rep. Pete Sessions also declared his candidacy on Friday. Moran said they’ll vote for a new Speaker in Congress on Tuesday morning.