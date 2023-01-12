OVERTON, Texas (KETK) — The Senn Family lives in Overton and lost all of the food in their garden in May of 2022. They said it was from an oil spill by Top Cat Oilfield Services.

“It’s exhaustion for me, grief, frustration,” said homeowner, Kirsten Senn.

The Senn family of 8, relies on farming and trade for their everyday food consumption.

“There was some type of failure over here and during that rain a lot of those salt waters and things that they haul over here washed across the road and we noticed it because it began killing things in our garden,” said homeowner, Trevor Senn.

The injection well, owned by Top Cat Oil Field Services which specializes in disposing of oils and other liquid waste, sits across from the Senn family’s home.

When the well gets to capacity, the family said it overflows into their property.

“All of the plants in my garden looked burned. I had checked on them the day before and gave them a good water and they were dead Mother’s Day morning,” said Kirsten.

All of their food for that season was gone, along with a hobby that the whole family could enjoy.

“It’s food for my family but it’s also something I love doing,” said Kirsten.

The spill has caused the family to move their animals to other parts of the property and routes to be changed. New rules for the children have also been added.

“We always make sure they have shoes on the property at all times since there is petroleum waste. I don’t really let them play at the front of the property. We had their swing set back here and had their trampoline up here and we moved all of that,” said Kirsten.

The second oil spill found Jan. 10 carried down the street and connected to a covert that carried all the way up to the Senn’s home.

“We noticed it in the ditches and then I contacted the railroad commission and they had a representative come out that tested for salinity and things like that in the water and they also tested on our property. We found a little bit here on our property,” said Trevor

A problem that seems to keep floating their way, there is one word the family wants.

“We just want to see accountability. We want to see some action taken. It shouldn’t happen once much less twice,” said Trevor.

The Senn family has hired legal counsel for the case.

KETK News reached out to Top Cat Oil Field Services and has not yet heard back from the company.