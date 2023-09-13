TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called on several committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Accusing him of improper business dealings with his son’s business associates from overseas.

“These allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption,” said McCarthy.

On Wednesday, U.S. Representative for Texas’s 1st Congressional District Nathaniel Moran supported McCarthy’s decision.

“Evidence is now present, and we need to dig deeper,” said Moran.” This impeachment inquiry actually provides us leverage to do that.”

The House Oversight Committee also releasing on Wednesday, what they claim is “mounting” evidence involving the president and his son.

Moran has worked on the Judiciary Committee in the house and has directly looked into the accusations.

Moran adds the evidence is there for the process to continue.

“We see the conversations, the text messages, the emails that are now out there with President Biden using fake names to try and mask that involvement that he had while he was vice president,” Moran added.

Some have claimed the impeachment into the president is a “long shot,” Moran adds it’s about upholding the law.

“Whether or not we like the end or not really doesn’t matter,” Moran said. “The constitution mandates and says ‘the officer shall be removed if there’s bribery, treason, or other high crimes or misdemeanors’. That obligation falls into the United States House of Representatives to begin that process.”

The White House has since denied that there is any evidence that the president did anything wrong.

Moran also said house members are in “no rush” with this process and that there’s no timetable on when it could come to an end.