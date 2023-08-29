ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – After an almost two year battle dealing with a saltwater leak by Vista Energy on their property, three Anderson County neighbors’ last hope was to call a meeting with their State Representative, Cody Harris.

“When people reach out to my office that usually when they’ve exhausted all of their options and seems to be the case here where the Railroad Commission and the rules that have been set by the commission don’t satisfy what’s going on here,” said State Rep. Cody Harris.

Kenney Sargent said he was the first neighbor to discover the leak on his property over a year ago.

“I’m kind of urgent to get something done because I don’t want it to fall out of the statue of limitations and our hands are tied and there’s nothing to be done,” said Sargent.

Larry Busby experienced the second leak and the two most recent leaks on Tate Wilfong’s land has left a crater full of salt.

The Railroad Commission attended the meeting and they said 300 barrels of saltwater and more is considered a spill.

The state considers these land owners are only dealing with leak.

“It’s not violation under Railroad Commission standards, so we either need to get that changed or we need to pass a new law that protects these land owners. That’s what I was elected for to protect private property rights and that what I’m going to do,” said Harris.

The energy company is going to replace this part of the 35-year-old pipe with a new one, but the other neighbors feel that the entire line needs to be fixed not just this part.

“After all this, he’s band-aid patching this. This is gonna be a new line here on this side of the highway but when it crosses that side of the highway its back into the old material,” said Sargent.

The longtime neighbors are worried about future leaks, but right now they feel this will have to be settled in court.

“We want our land back how it was, we don’t want this to have to be a legal issue,” said Sargent.

The Railroad Commission can’t enforce compliance in this situation.

Therefore, Cody Harris said he will work nonstop to give these land owners a voice and a fair solution.

“I’m gonna keep fighting, I want my stuff straightened out and cleared up. He did it, he’s responsible for it, he needs to repair it,” said Busby.

The owner of Vista Energy said he is working to restore the land on all of the neighbor’s property.

He also apologizes for the inconvenience.