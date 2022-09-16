HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Harrison County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant received a sweet farewell on Thursday after working for the department for more than 22 years.

Law enforcement shared video of their final radio call to Bryan Hill, where they thanked him for sacrificing time with his family and putting himself at risk for his community. They said they have learned many things from Hill.

“We are proud to have served with you and we will forever be changed by the time we have shared with you. We will never be able to thank you enough for the dedication you gave to all of us here at Harrison County. You’ve left your mark on our hearts and will be missed. Thank you for your service,” said the sheriff’s office.

Authorities also wished Hill a happy retirement.