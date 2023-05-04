QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – May 4th marks the 16th anniversary of the day that Brittany McGlone was tragically beaten, sexually assaulted and murdered. Since then, her family has not stopped fighting for justice.

“Me being, you know, having the same amount of time I had with her as I have without her now is kind of it’s it’s a weird feeling this year,” said Hope McGlone, Brittany McGlone’s sister.

After going cold for more than 15 years, an arrest was made in September 2022. In November, a grand jury determined there wasn’t enough evidence, and the man accused, Chad Carr, was let go.

“Wood County has failed to bring her killer to justice and we want to bring awareness to that fact,” said Patricia Tice, Brittany McGlone’s mother.

The family, including Brittany’s sister Hope McGlone, was left once again with questions and no answers.

“I’m kind of speechless when it comes to that because I kind of thought, one, I never thought we would see that day. And then to have, to have this happen was kind of like another whirlwind,” said Hope.

For the 16th anniversary, they decided to gather in front of the Wood County Courthouse with signs in hand.

“I hope it brings people out or gives them a little more courage to maybe come forward,” said Hope.

Throughout the day, vehicles honked their horns and strangers showed up to show their support for the family.

“Waking up every day with this, the first thought, and then going to bed with it being your last thought and to know that other people you know really care and support us in our cause. It’s what keeps us going,” said Tice.

Brittany’s mother hopes everyone will always remember her daughter’s name and that their rallies will finally get them the answers they need.

“Brittany was loved. She mattered, and we are not going anywhere. We will never give up,” said Tice.

Brittany’s mother said she would stand outside the courthouse every week, twice a week, with a sign if it means more people will know about her daughter.