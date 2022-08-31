TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In a letter sent Tuesday to parents, Tyler ISD officials said a student was found to have a weapon in their backpack at Tyler High.

“An investigation is currently ongoing. The student was taken into custody and is currently at the Smith County Juvenile Attention Center. The student will face punishment in line with the school district’s student code of conduct, and the student could face charges brought by the Tyler ISD Police Department. As parents of our school community, we want to assure you that none of our students were put in harm’s way as the weapon was not displayed or used offensively.” Jennifer Hines, Tyler ISD Chief Communications Officer

A staff member alerted school administrators and all students and staff are safe. No one was injured and an increased police presence was on campus today while classes proceeded as normal.

No further details were available at this time.