TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Improved weather conditions are bringing better antler quality so far this white-tailed deer hunting season.

According to Lerrin Johnson, Public Information Officer for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, hunters in the rolling plains and south Texas areas have had the most luck harvesting mature trophies, with Cross Timbers, Edwards Plateau and the Piney Woods producing their fair share of mature bucks as well.

With last year’s drought in the past, improved habitat conditions this spring boosted antler quality for the season.

Typically, whitetail harvest peaks from opening weekend through Thanksgiving, then again around Christmas, “so there’s still plenty of time left for hunters to fill their freezers this season,” Johnson said.