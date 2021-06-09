Weather service says 3 weak tornadoes hit East Texas on Tuesday

Tornado that touched down west of Tyler on June 8 had winds of 80 mph

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The National Weather Service says that two tornadoes hit Cherokee County and one hit Smith County on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, their Storm Survey team confirmed that two “very weak” EF-0 tornadoes were in Cherokee County yesterday. They also said that the tornado that hit the Lindsey Park area on Tuesday was an EF0, with winds of about 80 mph.

An EF0 is the lowest rating on the The Enhanced Fujita scale, used by the National Weather Service to determine the strength of a tornado.

One of the Cherokee County tornadoes touched down northeast of Rusk, while the other hit northwest of Reklaw.

The tornado hit the park west of Loop 323 about 9 a.m. Tuesday. It damaged goal posts and portable stands and blew down a tree.

The twister also was seen touching down briefly over the Cascades golf course near Lindsey Park.

No one was hurt by the twister.