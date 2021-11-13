Wedding bells back in full swing with East Texas Wedding Extravaganza in downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Wedding bells rang at the annual East Texas Wedding Extravaganza.

More than 250 brides and their families signed up to participate in the event that was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The brides were able to explore exhibitors like makeup services, DJs, bridal gowns, and dinnerware.

There was a special photo booth where brides could take their pictures inside of a trailer.

“Once they’re done with these exhibitors, they can do a scavenger hunt around the city,” said Expo owner Joyce Crawford. “That girl that grew up here, she’s going to come back and get married here because she knows how beautiful it is and what a good price she can get on things, compared to where she is.”

After the exhibits, brides gathered for a bridal fashion show where Brooke and Bre’s Wedding prom boutique showcased their gowns.

In between the gown showing, brides won prizes like wedding day makeup booking, seven-hour photography sessions, and a wedding gown.

The East Texas Wedding Extravaganza will host another expo on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the University of Texas at Tyler Ornelas Activity Center. For more information visit EastTexasWeddingExtravaganza.com.