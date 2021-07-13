TONIGHT AT 9: Northeast Texas burn camp highlights young survivors

SCOTTSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas summer camp is helping children burned in traumatic accidents battle their scars both inside and out. At ‘Camp I’m Still Me,’ children from Texas and beyond come together for a week-long experience in Harrison County.

Hidden with the piney woods of North-East Texas is a melting pot where campers who’ve survived severe burns form connections and leave with courage.

“Everything happens for a reason, and it’s to have a greater purpose in life.” Shay shay curner, camper

For fellow camper, Shay Shay Curner, she’s more than the painful scars left behind on her body.

“It’s good for your health and stuff because you go through bullying being different from anybody else, and when you come here you feel unique,” said Curner.

After getting burned in a kitchen fire as a toddler, isolation is no stranger to Curner.

“It’s awful because parents have never taught their kids, like, certain things you shouldn’t say,” Curner said.

At ‘Camp I’m Still Me,’ children unite in their unique, yet shared experiences with other campers. “When you see people showing their scars, you’re like dang I wish I can do the same,” said Curner.

Louisiana Doctor, Kevin Sittig, who specializes in burn injuries, founded ‘Camp I’m Still me.’ His motive was to create a safe haven centered around this central idea:

“After being here for a week with children, many times they will find someone that is far more disfigured than they are, who has no fears at all” Dr. kevin sittig, Percy R. Johnson Burn Foundation Director, founder, ‘camp i’m still me’

‘Camp I’m Still Me’ is made possible every year solely through private donations made to the non-profit Percy R. Johnson Burn Foundation.

Wednesday on Fox 51 News at 9, hear the personal testimonies of young children and even counselors who were once burned in traumatic accidents as they battle their scars both inside and out. Fox 51 Good Day Anchor Sarah Alegre introduces us to these young survivors on their path to recovery beyond their wounds.