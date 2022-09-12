MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – This years Iron Horse Heritage Festival in Mineola will host a Weenie Dog Race, among other festivities. The 50-foot sprint will pit dog against dog as they race to secure the $200 dollar prize.

“Our business members in Mineola always step up to support this wonderful community event through their sponsorships and participation,” said Mary Boone, chamber president.

Before the Weenie Dog Race at 4 p.m., there will be a watermelon eating contest, a pie baking contest, a cornhole tournament, exotic animals, live music and art.

To enter your dachshund in the race, owners must bring their shot records to the festival. It costs $20 to enter one dog and $10 to enter additional dogs.

The winner of the pie baking contest will win a prize of $100. They will also receive an engraving on a trophy in the Chamber of Commerce’s office.

More info about the festival can be found on the Mineola Chamber of Commerce’s website.