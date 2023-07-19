LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — The Lindale community put on a welcome home parade for a former Lindale High School cheerleader. After four months of major surgeries and intense rehab from a ski fall, now-graduate, Hannah Evans finally made it back to East Texas.

She was hurt in a horrific skiing accident during Spring Break leaving her paralyzed from the waist down.

“Welcome home Hannah,” said former classmates.

“She’s just an amazing kid with an amazing spirit the kid, she’s that American girl that everyone wants to know,” said event organizer, Kim Ellgass.

Many people have prayed for restored healing ever since the day of the accident.

Hannah Evans (Photo Courtesy: Scott Starkey)

“It’s been such a blessing to pray for her and to watch her get better and today kind of finalizes that God is working through her life and that he’s taking care of her,” said community member, Shelby Vaughn.

Hannah and her family were escorted by Lindale ISD police on Highway 69 into downtown.

They were met with excited community members, friends and Lindale Eagles.

“We are so proud of Hannah how she’s fought and worked hard to get back to where she can travel now and come back to her hometown,” said Lindale ISD Superintendent, Stan Surratt.

Hannah’s story has touched many people like fellow cheerleader Landri Laing.

“Despite the hardships she’s faced, she’s really an overcomer and will continue to overcome for the rest of her life,” said a cheerleader on Lindale’s team.

Hannah still faces headaches and fatigue but will continue to get stronger and those around her will always ‘Cheer On Hannah’.