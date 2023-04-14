TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Well Owner Network is hosting water well screening events in Longview, Marshall and Mount Pleasant on April 24.

The events will allow private well owners in Longview, Marshall and Mount Pleasant to have their well water screened for contaminants like coliform bacteria, E. coli, nitrate-nitrogen and salinity.

“The Well Educated program was established to help well owners become familiar with Texas groundwater resources, septic system maintenance, well maintenance and construction, and water quality and treatment,” Joel Pigg, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service program specialist and TWON coordinator said. “It allows them to learn more about how to improve and protect their community water resources.”

Here’s the information for the meetings:

Mount Pleasant area April 24, water samples can be dropped off from 8:30-10 a.m. at the AgriLife Extension office for Titus County, 1708 Industrial Road, Mount Pleasant Morris County, 501 Crockett Street, Suite 2, Daingerfield Camp County, 115 Dr. M.L. King Avenue, Suite D, Pittsburg Franklin and Delta counties at 200 North Kaufman Street, Mount Vernon On April 27, the follow-up meeting to explain the results of the screenings will be at 8 a.m. at the AgriLife Extension office in Titus County.

Longview and Marshall area April 24, water samples can be dropped off from 8:30-10 a.m. at the AgriLife Extension office for Gregg County, 405 East Marshall Avenue Suite 101, Longview AgriLife Extension office for Harrison County, 102 West Houston Street, Marshall The follow-up meeting to explain the results of the screenings will be at 6 p.m. April 25 at Gold Hall, 101 Elm Street, Hallsville.



“It is very important that only sampling bags and bottles from the AgriLife Extension offices be used, and all instructions for proper sampling are followed to ensure accurate results,” Pigg said.

According to Pigg, it’s important to get your well tested annually. For more information about the Titus County area, contact Pigg at 979-845-1461 or j-pigg@tamu.edu and for more information about Gregg and Harrison counties contact John Smith 979-204-0573 or john.smith@ag.tamu.edu. Alternatively you could visit the Texas Well Owner Network online.