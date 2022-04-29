CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – James Kirkland, a famous East Texas bass player, died on Friday.

Kirkland was 87-years-old. He was born in Linden, Texas in Cass County in 1934 and had an impressive music career.

He played bass for Ricky Nelson, Jim Reeves and others. He was in some films and The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet Shows with Ricky Nelson. Kirkland was with Nelson for several years before he started playing for Gentleman Jim Reeves.

Kirkland also played with James Burton, who became Elvis’ guitar player for some time. The East Texas musician also played on a few hit songs for Bob Luman, Johnny Horton and others.

Kirkland received a Pioneer Award from the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. Some community members said he was one of the best bass players of all time.

credit: john williams for photo