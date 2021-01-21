Wells police asking for information after multiple car burglaries

WELLS, Texas (KETK)- The Wells Police Department is asking the community to share information with them about a few burglaries that happened recently.

Three vehicles were targeted on Monday between midnight and 6:00 a.m. The burglaries happened on Homer Ave., S Lillian St. and E Fourth St.

Police are asking people to check their cameras to see if they caught any suspicious activity, and witnesses are also encouraged to call 936-867-5593 with any information.

“Our community watches out for each other, and we need to let these thieves know that we will not allow this behavior in our community,” wrote Chief Rapsilver.