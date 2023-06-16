PICKTON, Texas (KETK) — Early morning severe storms on Friday left some in East Texas scrambling. Como-Pickton CISD was left with “tremendous damage” following the overnight severe weather.

“We didn’t realize it was that bad, said East Texas resident Vicky Reyes.

The school district of Como-Pickton CISD said it’s devastated by the amount of damage following strong storms overnight.

Lydia Walden, Assistant Superintendent of Como-Pickton CISD.

“There is some damage for the entire campus,” said Walden. ”There are some rooms whether it’s holes in the roofs where the air conditioners have been ripped off the roof or flooding.”

Around campus, you will find bent metal, pieces of torn-down buildings, and roofs that have been blown off their foundation with the backside of the school seeing the worst of it.

Some facilities are destroyed and unusable. Walden said they took a direct hit.

“There’s tremendous amounts of damage. Extremely large amounts of damage, “ added Walden.

Coaches from the football programs were on the scene throughout Friday going through buildings and trying to salvage anything they can.

Walden said the community is strong and will be back better than ever.

“We’re a very resilient community,” said Walden. “Very family oriented. And we’ll be back, and we’ll be ready for school. I’m not sure what day that’s going to be yet, but our hopes are that we have the faith that we’re going to make it.”

Luckily, nobody was inside or near the building during the storms. All athletic activities have also been canceled until further notice.

KETK News was told Friday that disaster relief officials have already been at the scene and will continue to assess the damage throughout the following days.