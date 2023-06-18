WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Over in Winnsboro clean-up has begun after Thursday night’s storms.

“Things are getting a little better right now, it’s been three or four days now,” said John Patrick, Winnsboro resident.

Storms ripped through Winnsboro leaving several without power and damage to their homes. Now, days later and things are looking up.

“Community is coming together and we’re starting to clean the place up and it’s looking a lot better and we’re going to, we’re going to make it through it,” said Patrick.

Bob Wilson had a tree limb go through his roof. He said by the next day strangers started showing up just to help in any way they could.

“The rest of the people that are here are just in the neighborhood looking to help out and asking where there’s more damage so they can go there when they’re done here so it’s just been a wonderful, wonderful thing, this is how it’s supposed to be,” said Bob Wilson, Winnsboro resident.

Across town, businesses have started to get power back. Matt Zimmer and his mother Susan own Z’s Main Street Treats & Eats and their power came back on Saturday evening.

“We had to start from scratch because we were on generators and we lost a lot of stuff when the power went out,” said Matt.

Now they have reopened their doors and people are flooding in.

“Let us do the cooking, relax, enjoy, take a break, enjoy the ac,” said Matt.

Susan said they are fully back in operation except for one area.

“Today we told them no ice cream, but it’ll be back next week and people understand, like you said, they just want a place to relax and be cool,” said Susan.

Matt and his mother said whether you need a hot meal, to cool off, or just a place to hang out you are welcome at their shop.