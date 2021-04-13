‘We’re losing a great man’: Henderson ISD parents, community speak out after well-known football coach is reassigned

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK)- Parents spoke to Henderson ISD board members on Tuesday. They’re upset about recent changes involving a popular football coach.

Football coach Phil Castles was reassigned on April 5, but parents say they will continue to support him.

He has been the athletic director and head football coach since 2013.

“This was a man of character. He’s a man of conviction. He’s a man that saw his role as a football coach much broader than wins and losses,” said Rusty Phoenix, an attorney at Phoenix and Crump Firm.

People who spoke up at the meeting acknowledged Castles’ dedication to the district and many want the board to reconsider their decision to reassign him.

“I just can’t say enough about his commitment to his kids and his coaches,” said Dennis Rivers, Former Assistant Athletic Director HISD. “We’re losing a great man and a great family.”

Also, the day after Castles position changed, more job openings in the athletic department were posted as more coaches are leaving.

The school district is looking to fill positions for girls volleyball coach and boys and girls basketball coach. They are also looking for a head football coach.