West Houston Street in Tyler to close lanes over the weekend due to groundwater issues

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The westbound lane of West Houston Street in Tyler will be closed over the weekend.
The city of Tyler Streets Department said the road will be closed on the 900 block of West Houston Street between South Palace Avenue and South Glenwood Boulevard.
The road will be closed due to groundwater issues until Monday, June 14.
