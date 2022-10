NEW LONDON, Texas (KETK) – West Rusk High School will be letting school out at 12:40 p.m. Thursday because of a water main break, according to West Rusk Athletics.

According to Rusk County, buses will run at 12:40 p.m. and pickup will start at 12:25 p.m.

West Rusk Athletics said they will release more information about the junior varsity game as it becomes available.