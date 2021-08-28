West Sabine ISD campuses to close for 10 days due to COVID-19

PINELAND, Texas (KETK) – West Sabine ISD announced that they will be closed for 10 days due to COVID-19.

All campuses will be closed until Sept. 7, 2021.

There will be no remote instruction provided during that time.

All extracurricular activities, games practices will be cancelled on Sept. 6

According to the district, as the year has progressed there has been a surge in the number of students and staff who have tested positive.

“The health and safety of our students and staff are of utmost importance and we are taking this matter seriously,” the district said in a Facebook post.

West Sabine ISD said that this 10-day period will allow infected individuals proper time to self-quarantine, recover and allow cleaning staff time to deep clean and thoroughly sanitize their buildings.