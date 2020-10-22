West Sabine ISD transitions to online learning on Thursday

PINELAND, Texas (KETK)- West Sabine ISD announced that it will be suspending all of their in-person classes from Oct. 22-29 and moving to online instruction.

According to a letter from the district, this measure is being taken due to an increase of COVID-19 cases, but students can return to WSISD on Oct. 30.

Breakfast and lunch will still be available to students, and it will be served for pick-up only at the high school bus loop. This service will be available on Oct. 22, Oct. 27 and Oct. 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

WSISD also said teachers will contact families and students about their online lessons every day.

If students need a device for remote learning, parents can email info@westsabineisd.net with the parents name, student name, grade level and contact information of the parent.