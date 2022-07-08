PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Westwood ISD Board of Trustees has joined the list of East Texas districts to approve a compensation plan for the following school year that will give pay raises to all staff.

The plan includes a starting teacher salary of $38,000, and $1,500 pay raises for all current teachers. It also approves a 3% of midpoint pay raise for all other employees.

A recruitment retention incentive of $1,400 was also approved for all employees along with a $275 per month TRS insurance contribution and $10,000 life insurance contribution.

Other East Texas districts to introduce salary increases for the next school year include: