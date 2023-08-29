PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — The Texas Association of School Boards announced their five public school superintendents selected as state finalists for the Superintendent of the Year award. The five finalists were selected from 19 regional nominees who were considered for the honor.

Wade Stanford, Westwood ISD Superintendent, was named as a state finalist from Region 7.

Stanford joined Westwood ISD as superintendent in 2016. Previously, he served as the assistant superintendent of Marble Falls ISD for four years and has more than 38 years of education experience, including 24 years in leadership roles.

Since joining Westwood ISD, Stanford has developed several innovative programs that have increased student safety, district involvement, and overall accountability district wide.

Stanford and four state finalists will advance to the next stage of the Superintendent of the Year competition. The winner of the award will be announced Friday, Sept. 29, and will receive an award underwritten by program sponsor Balfour.

For more information on the award and Texas Association of School Boards, visit their website.