What East Texans can do with their pumpkins after Halloween

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After Halloween some people might be wondering how they should get rid of their pumpkins.
KETK has come up with some ideas East Texans can use to make the best use of their pumpkins.
PUMPKIN FLAVORED TREATS
When carving a pumpkin, the pulp and seeds inside can be cooked and made into food treats.
SHARE THE PUMPKINS WITH WILDLIFE
- Share pumpkin seeds with birds
- Share pumpkins with the butterflies
- Cut up pumpkins for wildlife
- Feed carved pumpkins to chickens
RECYCLING PUMPKINS
Waste Management says people can also add pumpkins to a compost bin and or bury them.
“The pumpkins will eventually break down and enrich the soil, therefore improving the health of the flowers and plants in your garden,” Waste Management said on their website.
DONATE THE PUMPKINS
The Ellen Trout Zoo is accepting leftover, unsold and unaltered pumpkins.
“Some animals play with them, some eat them, some play with them and eat them. Our animals love pumpkins of all sizes,” Ellen Trout Zoo said in a Facebook post.
PUMPKIN CRAFT IDEAS
- Make pumpkin serving bowls
- Make a pumpkin planter
- Make a pumpkin feeder: You may cut off the top half of the pumpkin and fill it with birdseed. Then, it can be taken outside for birds to enjoy as a treat.