What East Texans can do with their pumpkins after Halloween

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After Halloween some people might be wondering how they should get rid of their pumpkins.

KETK has come up with some ideas East Texans can use to make the best use of their pumpkins.

PUMPKIN FLAVORED TREATS

When carving a pumpkin, the pulp and seeds inside can be cooked and made into food treats.

SHARE THE PUMPKINS WITH WILDLIFE

Share pumpkin seeds with birds

Share pumpkins with the butterflies

Cut up pumpkins for wildlife

Feed carved pumpkins to chickens

RECYCLING PUMPKINS

Waste Management says people can also add pumpkins to a compost bin and or bury them.

“The pumpkins will eventually break down and enrich the soil, therefore improving the health of the flowers and plants in your garden,” Waste Management said on their website.

DONATE THE PUMPKINS

The Ellen Trout Zoo is accepting leftover, unsold and unaltered pumpkins.

“Some animals play with them, some eat them, some play with them and eat them. Our animals love pumpkins of all sizes,” Ellen Trout Zoo said in a Facebook post.

PUMPKIN CRAFT IDEAS