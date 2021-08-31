‘What happens in Afghanistan can hurt us here’: says Rep. Schaefer on US withdrawal

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Texas representative Matt Schaefer, who served in Afghanistan, told KETK that the United States should not have completely left Afghanistan. He also mentioned alternative ways President Biden could have addressed the political situation.

“What happens in Afghanistan can hurt us here. We’re about to commemorate the anniversary of September 11, so we know what happens in Afghanistan can hurt us here,” said Schaefer.

He also stated US troops should have remained in the country.

“I don’t think we should have left completely. I think we should have kept a small force there,” said Schaefer.

The state representative did not agree with how the US government carried out their withdrawal.

“Once President Biden made the decision to leave completely, it was not done in a manner that allowed us to get all of our US citizens out. It was not done in a manner that allowed there to be some security and some order to the process,” added Schaefer.

He also mentioned it was not true that Afghans were not willing to fight.

“I’ve stood next to the bodies of Afghan soldiers that were killed, lined up in a row on the ground. They were willing to fight. When we were there, they knew that they could get medical evacuation, they could get intelligence support. They could get air support, but they were willing to fight. A small number of US troops was multiplied by all the Afghan troops that were willing to fight,” said Schaefer.

He also referenced how the US still has military in other countries such as South Korea and Japan.

“We’re still in other parts of the world because American influence is required for national security and for the security of the world,” said Schaefer.

The state representative also spoke about how the US decision to leave Afghanistan could affect the nation’s relationships with allies.

“Our allies are critical to every conflict we’ve ever been in. They have to trust us. They have to have some confidence in us, and I’m afraid that’s been harmed. It’s going to take years or even decades to recover the kind of trust the United States credibility that we depend on for our national security,” said Schaefer.

He also mentioned Biden has “betrayed” Americans because some citizens have been left behind.

“He’s just done a gut punch to every man and woman in the military who believes this is wrong. This is a moment of great sadness for our county,” added Schaefer.

He believes this is not the end of US involvement in Afghanistan.

“We will be back in Afghanistan because we have left a huge mess,” said Schaefer.

The state lawmaker also spoke about current politics at the Texas Capitol during the special session.

He said if legislators can complete the items on the current special session, then they will get a break until mid to late September.

Schaefer is also anticipating there will be another special session, later in the year for redistricting.