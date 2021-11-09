What is delta-8?

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Delta-8 has been making headlines recently. The product is a popular cannabis extract.

On Monday, delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol became legal in Texas once more.

This came after State district court Judge Jan Soifer granted a temporary injunction against Texas, so it would not be felony offense to sell and purchase delta-8.

Previously, the Texas Department of State Health Services posted an online notice on Oct. 15 that delta-8 was illegal because it was classified as a schedule I drug.

Delta-8 is a compound found in hemp. It is half as strong as delta-9, according to Lauren Gilmore, the manager of Dragon’s Breath, a tobacco shop in Tyler.

Delta-8 is extracted from delta-9 THC, which is the hemp plant. It was legalized because the extracts had to be lower than 0.3% THC.

Gilmore said some people call it “diet weed,” and it does not have the same side effects as delta-9, such as anxiety or paranoia.

She mentioned customers use the product to help reduce stress, anxiety, and it can also alleviate insomnia. It also reportedly helps with pain relief, inflammation, nausea and it elevates people’s mood and boosts appetite. People can still follow their daily routine and their thoughts are not affected even if they consume delta-8, said Gilmore.

Delta-8 has been a popular product at Dragon’s Breath since the federal farm bill was passed in 2018, which legalized it.

Delta-8 can can be consumed in different forms, one of them being the hemp flower. This has a higher amount of delta-8, according to Gilmore.

People can also purchase delta-8 pre-rolled and through packs of cigarettes or edible gummies, candies, disposables, cartridges, or oils and waxes.

Gilmore said delta-8 should remain legal.

“Delta-8 is not that potent or strong enough to pose a problem,” she stated.

Some people may be against the cannabis extract because of those who abuse it.

Gilmore mentioned it can be hard to abuse delta-8, and people should not drive or operate heavy machinery if this happens.

The FDA has previously said that delta-8 THC may possibly have “serious health risks.”

National poison control centers were contacted about 661 exposure cases regarding these products between January 2018 and July 31, 2021.

660 happened between January 1, 2021, and July 31, 2021.

Of the 661 exposure cases:

41% involved unintentional exposure to delta-8 THC and 77% of these unintentional exposures affected pediatric patients less than 18 years of age.

39% involved pediatric patients less than 18 years of age

18% required hospitalizations, including children who required intensive care unit (ICU) admission following exposure to these products.

The FDA also said potentially harmful chemicals may be used to create concentrations of delta-8 THC, which are then sold.

To read more information from the FDA about delta-8, click here.

Furthermore, a final court hearing regarding the legality of delta-8 is scheduled for Jan. 28.