TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texans can fish on any public waterbody in the state without a fishing license on Saturday as a part of Free Fishing Day.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), the tradition takes place each year on the first Saturday in June. TPWD hopes those who participate can learn more about how obtaining a fishing license helps conservation.

“Free Fishing Day is a wonderful opportunity for anglers to share their knowledge, skills, equipment and love for fishing with a new participant, yet it’s also more than that,” Craig Bonds, TPWD inland fisheries director said. “A fishing license purchase is one of the simplest and most effective way people can support fisheries science and management.”

Officials said 100% of fishing license fees goes toward TPWD to fund on-the-ground conservation efforts including fish stocking to help make Texas a great place to fish.

They also provided a list of different resources for anglers and fishing specials that are happening including free admissions at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens.

For a full list of resources provided by the TPWD for anglers of all ages and skill levels, click here.