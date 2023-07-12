TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The West Nile Virus has been found close to East Texas, but people may not be familiar with the disease.

“It’s a relatively common mosquito-borne disease. One of the most common in the United States. It’s just that most of the disease is not symptomatic and most people don’t know they have it,” said Dr. Richard Wallace Jr., Chief of Infectious Disease, UT Tyler Health Science Center.

The illness is commonly diagnosed during the summer when mosquitos are more active and you are more likely to get bitten.

“And the mosquitoes probably get it from migratory birds who start up north and come down to the south, and they’re often related to where the flyways are for these migratory birds,” said Wallace.

Wallace an infectious disease doctor says it can take 5 to 14 days for the virus to appear. With a mild case, you may experience flu-like symptoms. A more severe form could bring with it brain swelling, landing you in the hospital.

“Older people will have more and it can affect your brain,” said Wallace.

He advises going outside when mosquitos are less active, wearing long sleeves and applying bug repellent containing deet in them can help prevent a possible infectious bite.

“There is no vaccine and there is no specific treatment, it’s just supportive care,” said Wallace.

Tony Santangelo the CEO of Innovative Pest Control said they can also help keep the mosquitoes away.

“There are several different ways you can treat for mosquitoes, the main way, the thing you see everybody has the mosquitoes foggers, and you run around and you spray the shrubs in the bushes, which does work,” said Santangelo.

He said they can come treat your yard every three weeks, but there is only one way to really get rid of the bug.

“Personally, the easiest thing you can do for your home as a homeowner is try to find anything, any kind, stagnant, standing water, get rid of it,” said Santangelo.

Keeping you and your family safe from the West Nile Virus this summer.