What places in East Texas will be open on Thanksgiving 2021

The CDC has recalled and issued warnings about romaine lettuce, turkey products and more. (courtesy: Shutterstock via CNN)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With Thanksgiving less than a week away, for those who aren’t cooking and don’t plan on it, KETK has come up with a list of stores and restaurants that will be open.

**Please double check with your local restaurant and stores for specific hours and offerings**

Restaurants:

Cracker Barrel: Open regular hours on Thanksgiving with traditional Thanksgiving meal available beginning at 11 a.m. Heat n’ Serve Feast or Family Dinner available for preorder. More here.

Denny’s: You can always count on Denny’s to be open on Thanksgiving. This year, they’ve added turkey and dressing to their menu so you can either go the traditional route, or veer off on your own delectable.

Golden Corral: On Wednesday, Nov. 25, Thanksgiving eve, pick up your Holiday Meal from the Golden Corral. Choose from a whole roasted turkey meal or holiday spiced ham. There are two take-out choices: feed two to four people for $44.99 or six to eight people for $89.99. Each meal includes mashed potatoes, gravy, choice of sides, a whole pie and their famous yeast rolls.

La Madeline: The little piece of France will be open on Thursday from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saltgrass Steak House: On Thursday, through Nov. 25, families can get a dine-in turkey plate or a to-go family pack while supplies last. Saltgrass Steak House will also offer a Thanksgiving Day dinner for $19.99. The family pack costs $79.99.

Popeyes: The chicken chain is reportedly bringing back its Cajun-style turkeys. They’ll also serve up their famous chicken if you want to dine in or hit the drive-thru at select locations.

IHOP: The International House of Pancakes is open 24/7 rain or shine throughout the year.

Whataburger: Whataburger will be open all day and is open 24/7.

Starbucks: Select Starbucks locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stores:

Stores that will remain open, some with limited hours: