What to do with your Christmas tree after the holidays

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The time of year where people are looking to repurpose, store or recycle their Christmas trees has rolled around. For those who aren’t going to put them away until next year, there are a few options to make sure they are put to good use.

Christmas tree repurposing options:

Compost your tree: Cut the tree into smaller pieces and slowly add them to your compost pile. Turn the wood into mulch for the garden and flower beds. Use the tree as firewood for the winter when it is completely dry and free of chemicals. Make a habitat for squirrels in your yard.

Some cities are offering a recycling program for plastic and natural Christmas trees. In East Texas, the City of Tyler is offering a Christmas tree recycling program for undecorated, non-flocked Christmas trees.

Tyler – Christmas Tree Recycling

When: Dec. 26, 2021 – Jan. 16, 2022

Drop-off locations: Golden Road Park (2300 McDonald Road) and Fun Forest Park (2000 N Forest Avenue)

Additional Information: “All lights, ornaments, garland and tinsel should be removed from the Christmas tree before taking it to one of the parks. Each park will have a designated area for the trees marked with a sign that reads ‘Christmas Tree Drop Off.'”

The trees at the parks will be available for local fishermen to pick up and sink in lakes to create fish habitats. The City of Tyler said that small fish eat the aquatic insects that make homes in the tree branches and the fish use the trees as a hiding place. Fishing is improved around the recycled trees because they cause more fish to congregate in the areas, according to the city.

The City of Tyler will also pick up natural and fake Christmas trees that are set on the curb for disposal at the landfill but only trees deposited at the drop-off locations will be recycled.

Longview – Christmas Tree Recycling

Drop-off locations: City of Longview Compost Site (2020 Swinging Bridge Road) or curbside with other yard waste

Additional Information: The City of Longview asks that you allow four feet between the tree and trash recycling carts if they are curbside. Please remove all flocking, tinsel or other ornamentation. Trees with décor will not be taken and artificial trees will not be taken.

Lufkin – Ellen Trout Zoo