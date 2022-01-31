TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With the possibility of winter weather ahead in Texas, it is beneficial for drivers to keep emergency kits in their vehicles in case they need to drive in wintry road conditions.

AAA Texas says that preventative maintenance is essential, but if your car does break down in the cold, a winter emergency kit could help.

AAA reccomends the following items in a kit:

Traction aids (sand, salt, non-clumping cat litter or traction mats)

Shovel

Flashlight with extra batteries

Jumper cables or jump pack

Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench, duct tape, plastic zip ties)

Tarp, raincoat and gloves to help stay clean/dry if you must get out of the vehicle

Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes

Warning devices (flares, reflective triangles or LED beacons)

First-aid kit (check expiration date)

Drinking water

Snacks/food for your passengers and any pets

Ice scraper

Snow brush

Winter windshield washer solvent

Warm gloves, clothes, hats and blankets for all passengers in your car

Car charger for mobile phone

The National Weather Service says that drivers should stay off of the roads during hazardous winter weather if possible, but if you must drive, make sure to have emergency supplies in your vehicle and have a fully charged phone, as it could be your lifeline in a time of need.

Some additional items recommended by the NWS to have are:

Tire chains or snow tires

A full tank of gas

Tow rope

Boots, mittens and warm clothes

