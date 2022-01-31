TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With the possibility of winter weather ahead in Texas, it is beneficial for drivers to keep emergency kits in their vehicles in case they need to drive in wintry road conditions.
AAA Texas says that preventative maintenance is essential, but if your car does break down in the cold, a winter emergency kit could help.
AAA reccomends the following items in a kit:
- Traction aids (sand, salt, non-clumping cat litter or traction mats)
- Shovel
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- Jumper cables or jump pack
- Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench, duct tape, plastic zip ties)
- Tarp, raincoat and gloves to help stay clean/dry if you must get out of the vehicle
- Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes
- Warning devices (flares, reflective triangles or LED beacons)
- First-aid kit (check expiration date)
- Drinking water
- Snacks/food for your passengers and any pets
- Ice scraper
- Snow brush
- Winter windshield washer solvent
- Warm gloves, clothes, hats and blankets for all passengers in your car
- Car charger for mobile phone
The National Weather Service says that drivers should stay off of the roads during hazardous winter weather if possible, but if you must drive, make sure to have emergency supplies in your vehicle and have a fully charged phone, as it could be your lifeline in a time of need.
Some additional items recommended by the NWS to have are:
- Tire chains or snow tires
- A full tank of gas
- Tow rope
- Boots, mittens and warm clothes
