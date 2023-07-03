TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The City of Tyler is gearing up for its annual Fourth of July fireworks show at Lindsey Park on Tuesday. All of the fun will start when the gates open at 3 p.m. and the fireworks show will start after dark, around 9 p.m.

Lindsey Park is located at 12557 Spur 364 West. Admission is free and visitors should enter at the park gate off of Spur 364.

There will be vendors and food trucks at the celebration as well as live entertainment prior to the show, which we’re told will be amazing.

“I tell you what, look at the very end of the show. We’ve got something really spectacular planned for you on that finale. Can’t tell you much about it other than wait till the end at the very end. It’s gorgeous. You’re gonna love it,” said Aaron Lloyd, a technician with Pyro Shows.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for the best parking and officials recommend carpooling to help alleviate traffic congestion. Once the parking lots are filled, drivers will be allowed to park along Spur 364.

Tyler Transit buses will also be available to take attendees to the park at no charge from Tyler Armed Forces Reserve Center at 13592 TX-31 and Tyler Junior College West Campus at 1530 SSW Loop 323.

The buses will start at 6 p.m. and run every 10 to 15 minutes.