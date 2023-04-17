TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Springtime is full of sunshine and long days until a home tax increase hits your mailbox.

“It’s absolutely astonishing from where I started paying property taxes to now,” said Smith County resident, Jay Brooks.

A home evaluation that shows a higher tax increase than you anticipated.

“Based on the evaluation of the general area, they are determining the taxable value for their property is for that amount,” said realtor with RealtyOneGroup Rose, John Wampler.

Wampler says he’s seen a tax jump of 40% in some areas.

“From 2018 my property taxation values anywhere from 47%” to 110%,” said Brooks.

Higher property taxes lead to more money being spent.

“Nationwide we’ve seen properties of the evaluations gone up the past 3 years, so properties that could be 200k are now 350k,” said Wampler.

The increase lead to homeowners filing a protest form.

“If things don’t look right even if your tax rates not above what you believe what your home value is at, definitely go and look on and file that protest. Its right there on the form,” said Brooks.

You can file your protest in person and at your county’s appraisal district. Once an appointment is made, make sure you are not late.

“The property taxes and the insurance is higher than my mortgage payments,” said Brooks.

All protest forms have to be submitted by May 15th.

“What I would suggest is that you get with your local realtor, find some local comparable, and stats to show that your property is over valued,” said Wampler.

Wampler says to consider the good and bad of a tax increase.

“Its a double edged sword because your property is worth more, you have more equity in your house but you will be taxed more on your property,” said Wampler.

A protest form can also be filled out online on the county’s website. To file a protest form for Smith County visit Smith County Appraisal District online.

The process will need a pin number which can be found on your physical form.