What type of gas to not use for yard power tools

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For yard power tool maintenance it is important to only use certain types of gas.

Gabe Gross, the general manager of Tyler Power Equipment, explained that using regular gas will mess up the carburetor.

“Regular gas at a gas station has a 30-day shelf life. After 30 days [the gas] starts to break down in the carburetor, especially if you leave your equipment sitting for a long period of time,” Gross said. “At that point you will have to bring it into a shop or you will have to try and clean it yourself, or replace the carburetor as a whole to get the unit running.”

According to Husqvarna.com, even though E10 fuels are approved for small engine equipment, it is not recommended.

Gas with ethanol separates while being stored in a gas tank. The two-stroke oil then remains bonded to the gas but not ethanol. The ethanol and water part of the mixture contains no oil for engine lubrication.

Ethanol will absorb water over time which leads to poor engine performance. E10 absorbs 50 times more water than standard gas. The ethanol will dissolve the plastic, rubber, fiberglass and much more causing serious problems to smaller engines.

In two cycle machines and or hand held products Gross said that he recommends any kind of Motomix which can be found at Tyler Power Equipment, Walmart, Home Depot and Lowes.

Gross said that the Motomix does not have ethanol and has fuel additives that is good for five years and good for 2 years after you open it.

In 2013, the Environmental Protection Agency approved gasoline with 15% ethanol for use in cars year 2001 or newer and prohibited its use in mowers and other power equipment.

“Ethanol has inherent properties that can cause corrosion of metal parts, including carburetors, degradation of plastic and rubber components, hard starting and reduce engine life,” Marv Klowak, global vice president of research and development for Briggs & Stratton said.

In lawn mowers, consumers can use regular gas, however, Gross said you don’t want to buy the regular gas you would put in your cars.

“You want to use a medium grade like 89-octane or a little bit higher and then add some type of fuel stabilizer,” Gross said. “Any type of fuel additive that you can add in there to help break that down to where that gas can burn is better for your engine and that way you don’t have to come to the shop as often.”

Besides getting the right type of fuel for your equipment Gross said that it is important to get maintenance done on yard equipment once a year. In the routine maintenance Gross said that you should change your air filters, fuel filters and spark plugs.

“The more you can maintenance your equipment, the longer it will last,” Gross said.

For those who are first time buyers of power yard and tool equipment, Gross said that it is important to know where to buy replacement parts.

“That’s a pretty big component right there, making sure you are able to get parts in the future, that way you can prolong the life of the unit.