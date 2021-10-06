What you can do to stay safe as snake sightings increase in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The seasons are changing in East Texas and that means that snakes are being seen more often in yards and even in homes.

Snakes cannot tolerate extremely cold weather and with temperatures in East Texas starting to drop in the evenings and staying cooler in the mornings, many are seeing snakes more often than normal.

William Garvin, Supervisor of Reptiles at the Caldwell Zoo, said there are over 30 species of snakes in East Texas. Very few of them are venomous, but there are a couple of main ones to look out for.

“We have a southern copperhead which is our most venomous snake, and the western cottonmouth, also known as water moccasin, those are our most common venomous snakes,” said Garvin.

According to Garvin, the western cottonmouth loves the humidity and can be found in ditches, rivers and lakes, though they are not always in water.

“It’s a fairly dangerous snake, it’s got a significant bite as well so it’s best to shy away from this one and don’t come in contact with them,” he said.

Some snakes are beneficial, but can cause quite the scare. Garvin said that the Texas rat snake is a harmless snake, it is actually a constrictor and is fairly larger that the venomous ones.

“They can be beneficial. They do consume a lot of rate, but they get in a conflict with humans because they get into the chicken coops,” said Garvin.

Any type of snake can come into your home looking for food or a warmer area. Since these creatures like to hide, it is advised to be cautious around any junk or wood piles you may have outdoors. If you see a snake, the best thing to do is to not approach it or you might get hurt.

Dr. Thomas Martin of Neighbors Emergency Center shared tips for anyone bitten by a venomous snake.

“Even after someone gets discharged from the hospital, we recommend that they be re-checked two or three days and five to seven days after the last dose of Antivenin to see whether the signs of blood toxicity are recurring because occasionally those can be severe enough to be fatal,” said Martin.

With the change of the seasons, East Texas pest control companies are completely booked right now as snakes try to find shelter for the winter. Experts say to rake any leaves and have a well manicured lawn to ensure a yard free of snakes.