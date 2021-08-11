Here’s the latest COVID-19 statistics in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations throughout Texas are surging, creating hospital bed shortages as the delta variant rages onwards.

The Department of State Health Services broke Texas down into several different regions, making individual data for each region available.

The East Texas area is separated into two regions: Trauma Service Area G and Trauma Service Area H.

TSA-G contains: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties. The entire region, commonly referred to as East Texas, has an estimated population of 968,611.

TSA-H contains: Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. This region, often referred to as Deep East Texas, has an estimated population of 272,151.

Photo courtesy of DSHS

The information below was taken Aug. 11 from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Hospital space

Out of 2,700 staffed hospital beds in East Texas (G), there are 567 available beds. There are 16 available ICU beds in East Texas.

Deep East Texas (H) has 411 total staffed hospital beds, with 80 of those currently available. There is one ICU bed left in Deep East Texas.

There are 368 total available ICU beds in the state.

COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital

There are 469 COVID-19 patients in hospitals in East Texas. COVID patients make up 17.37% of hospital capacity.

There are 97 COVID-19 patients in hospitals in Deep East Texas. COVID patients make up 23.6% of hospital capacity.

Photo courtesy of DSHS

State numbers in perspective

There are currently 10,463 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is the highest number since February 3, 2021 when hospitalizations hit 10,523.

Looking at DSHS data, hospitalizations peaked in early January 2021 at 14,218.

What officials are saying

On Aug. 8, health and local officials from Smith and Gregg counties talked about the increasing number of COVID cases in East Texas, especially with the new Delta variant. They both mentioned bed shortages and staffing shortages as hospitalizations rise.

Dr. John DiPasquale with CHRISTUS Health Longview said that hospital staff is exhausted from this recent case surge.

“We’re seeing a large number of COVID patients again, but the patients we’re seeing are unvaccinated,” DiPasquale said. “It’s nearly 100%. The patients are younger. I’m seeing patients in their 20’s and 30’s that are coming into our emergency department gasping for air.”

Doctors advise that if you are feeling sick, stay home. Even if you think it could be allergies or a minor cold, they say it’s better to be safe than sorry. Social distancing, hand-washing and wearing masks can also help protect yourself and others.

Todd Hancock, CEO of Good Shepherd health system, said that they are seeing a “significant” new surge in the community. DSHS is calling this the third wave of COVID cases.

Hancock said people can help the situation by getting vaccinated, stating that things will get worse before they get better.

“I promise you this: the people in our hospital today that have COVID, many of which are very sick, many did not think that they were going to get COVID,” Hancock said. “They thought they were healthy, they thought they were young. But they are very sick, and they are in our hospital.”