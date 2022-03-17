WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse will soon be home to a new Whataburger location.

This will be the Texas-based chain’s first restaurant in the city.

On March 23, Whataburger’s franchise group, DKT Investments, and the Whitehouse Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 2:30 p.m. at 1051 Highway 110 to celebrate the restaurant coming in the fall.

“This new restaurant in Whitehouse continues Whataburger and DKT Investments’ legacy of serving big flavors and friendly service across East Texas,” said Ray Haskins, Chief Operating Officer at DKT Investments. “We’d like to give a special thanks to the Whitehouse Area Chamber of Commerce for celebrating with us. We look forward to serving the community and opening our doors later this year.”

The new restaurant will bring more than 50 jobs. Hiring will begin in the coming weeks. For those interested in joining the team they can visit www.dktinvestmentsjobs.com.