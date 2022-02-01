LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Whataburger awarded Buckner Children and Family Services in Longview with a $12,500 grant to help local people in need.

The grant will help provide free life-skills training, connection opportunities, counseling services and more.

For the past 30 years, Buckner has supported vulnerable children and families in Longview through its programs and services which include foster care and adoption. One of the programs, Buckner Family Pathways provides single parents free coaching and classes at the Buckner Family Hope Center and Project HOPES. Each program is designed to reduce the likelihood of poverty, neglect, abuse and removal of children from the home.

“We are extremely grateful to Whataburger for this grant,” said Shelly Smith, executive director for Buckner Longview. “We believe strong families encourage strong communities, and as such, the foundation is making a great investment into the people of Longview.”

The grant will be distributed across Buckner Longview’s programs used throughout 2022.

Some of the areas the combination of money and in-kind donations will be used include providing children in foster care with Christmas presents, giving families free meals and classes, supporting single-parent households to accomplish their goals for self-sufficiency, and more.

“Whataburger celebrates its legacy by giving back to the communities it serves as part of Whataburger Feeding Student Success, our signature community program operating at the intersection of food insecurity and education and focusing on helping children and families at all levels of education to achieve their goals and dreams,” said Kayla Richardson, field brand coordinator for Whataburger Zone 2300. “If a child is hungry, they cannot focus, and that is where Whataburger helps.”

Designated Whataburger locations across Longview will host five “Oh What-a-Nights.” The first fundraising event will be held on Feb. 10 at the Whataburger located at 3123 Eastman Road, Longview, Texas 75602.