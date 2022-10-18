TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Whataburger is calling all gamers! They are giving away a Whataburger themed Xbox Series X.

To enter the giveaway people need to order a chili cheese burger or breakfast bowl from Oct. 18-Nov. 5. You need to submit an online order or mobile order through the Whataburger app or website.

A random winner will be chosen for the grand prize. The winner will be contacted through email or phone, and the console is worth around $550.

Each bowl or burger ordered will count as a separate entry. For more information, click here.