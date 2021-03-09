Wheels now turning on Tyler’s half-million-dollar bike lane project

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A project for the City of Tyler that has been in the works for years has finally been approved and the wheels for it will soon start to turn.

A $550,000 bike stripes project is part of an effort to give people more options for transportation and to make for a more active community.

The lanes will cover more than 36.2 miles of city roads on more than 11 different routes. There will also be a hub near the downtown area.

All the routes will be added to existing pavement, meaning there will be no construction to any current roads. The development will include a combination of signage and lane markings, so the disruption to commuters should be minimal.

You will have… a little bit of interruption in these areas where you are going to have the bike lanes put on the ground. They gotta make sure the cars are out of the way so that we can stripe, so you’ll have some short disruptions but it should be fairly, fairly minor.” Cameron Williams, City of Tyler Traffic Engineer

Construction should begin by the start of May and is expected to be completed within five to six months. Riders can begin using the lanes as soon as they are finished.

Many residents were concerned that adding the bike lanes would restrict on-street parking, but Williams said that the project would not affect parking in any way.