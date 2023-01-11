TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The start of decay of many trees started back in 2021’s winter freeze.

“The temperature right now, you aren’t seeing trees fall over right now. This is from three years ago,” said Dan Rocha, owner of Whitehouse Garden.

Rocha said trees in East Texas are old and cannot adapt quickly to the climate.

“We are having these spikes of every couple of years like a really cold week or two or drought and so it’s one thing after another,” said Rocha.

High wind gusts have also posed an even higher threat.

“When we had the wind storm that knocked over the big oaks that were in the Azalea district, those trees had been there a long time and were planted at a time where they didn’t need extreme root systems,” said Rocha. “So when it hit, it didn’t have any flexibility in the tree because it is a hardwood. The tree just went over, so the whole thing uprooted and went on to people’s homes.”

As for beloved front yard trees, Rocha will tell you when to cut them down.

“I think a tree is organic and if it’s growing and it’s seemingly healthy, but I think it’s best to let it do what it’s gonna do,” said Rocha.

Trees will start to grow branches where they shouldn’t, to grasp any nutrients they can before they fall down.

“They will start dropping a huge limb like that and when you see the ends that are jagged limbs that’s when you know, it’s time to start addressing issues with the tree,” said Rocha.

It will be time to cut it down before it falls onto your or your neighbor’s property.

“If the tree is on my property and I diligently took care of it, then it may be on me, my responsibility to pay for the damages to your home,” said Rich Johnson, Director of Communications for the Insurance Council of Texas.

If your tree falls next door by weather, it is considered an “Act of God” by insurance companies in Texas.

“They would actually have to file a claim with their insurance and they would be the ones to take care of the damage,” said Johnson.

Arborists said this is the new normal and new trees will be planted that can withstand these extreme and changing temperatures.